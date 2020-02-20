ONA — Cabell Midland High School’s Health Science and Wellness Academy’s Therapeutic Services Program patient care specialists (PCS) are hosting “Friends and Family Phlebotomy Nights” from 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 24 and March 2, at the school in Room G-253, located on the second floor.
Students are hosting these evenings for the opportunity to practice venipuncture skills under the supervision of their instructor Amy Ward and Bill Bolen of St. Mary’s Medical Center. The program is seeking volunteers who are willing to attend so they can obtain the required number of “sticks” needed to sit for the phlebotomy certification exam April 18 at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
No appointment is necessary to participate. Participants under the age of 18 will need a signed liability form, by a parent/guardian. If you are under 21, bring identification.
For more information, contact Amy Ward, patient care technician instructor, at 304-743-7400, ext. 7525, or amy.ward@k12.wv.us.