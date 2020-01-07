HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland High School’s ProStart Program has received funds from the West Virginia Department of Education to begin implementing its mobile food service business plan, the Cabell County Board of Education announced Tuesday at its regular meeting in Huntington.
The program was one of four in the state asked to pitch their model to the WVDOE and was awarded $32,700 to fund the project.
ProStart students as well as journalism students collaborated on the project, and students from the Cabell County Career Technology Center will help in the construction of the truck, which will feature a full-use kitchen.
The truck’s operation and maintenance will also double as an internship program for ProStart students.
The truck is expected to travel to festivals and fairs beginning this year.
The board also recognized two Cabell County middle school teachers who were recipients of grants for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) Power WV.
Jessica Minnix, of Barboursville Middle School, was awarded $7,500, and Lora Rice, of Milton Middle School, was awarded $2,000 through the program.
In partnership with the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, STEAM Power WV encourages schools to integrate arts within STEM disciplines.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe discussed upcoming community dialogue meetings scheduled for Jan. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cabell Midland High School and 7 to 9 p.m. at Huntington High School.
The Comprehensive Education Facilities Steering Committee will bring specific options regarding the district’s facilities for the future delivery of instruction to the meeting to obtain the public’s feedback before finalizing the proposals.
“I think it’s really exciting to see some of the possibilities that they come up with for some of our facilities,” Saxe said.
Finalized proposals to the board are forthcoming, Saxe said, and all stakeholders and the public are invited to attend the meetings.
The board unanimously approved further updates to the Milton Middle School football complex, where construction of a concrete pad and building for electrical, plumbing and storage use will soon begin. The complex has also received new bleachers, an ADA-compliant wheelchair ramp and a loop road around the field, among other renovations.
A minor policy change regarding the composition of district instructional resource adoption committees was heard by the board in the first of three readings. Policy changes require three readings before the board can approve or veto the proposal; the earliest these changes could be fully ratified is Feb. 18 during the regularly scheduled board meeting.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets every first and third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central office in Huntington. Meetings are always open to the public.