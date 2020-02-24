ONA — After setting a timer for one hour, burners flickered to life, water started boiling, and Stephen Martin’s ProStart students at Cabell Midland High School immediately got to work cooking their newest competition menu.
If bystanders didn’t know any better, they might think they were in the kitchen of a restaurant, not a high school, and it’s that hard work and determination of both Martin and his kids that earned him the W.Va. ProStart Educator of Excellence award for 2020.
“It feels phenomenal,” Martin said of the recognition. “But, I’m not one of those people that likes the attention; really, all I do is lead them, and they do it all. Their work makes me look good.”
Martin has been striving to revitalize the ProStart program at the high school for a decade, and said he has seen a world of growth since taking the position.
“When I got here in 2010, the program had been closed for a couple of years. We had lost our teacher, she had retired, and they had a couple substitutes that came in, temporarily, that had tried to help,” Martin said. “We had our infancy period, our first couple years we got a few kids, but it’s grown considerably since then.”
While the work ethic of the students that have come through ProStart has certainly contributed to its success, Martin said the support he has seen from the superintendent down to the individual school level has also played a huge role in being able to expand to catering and competing.
“We have been blessed a lot since I’ve been here. I’ve worked with a lot of amazing administrators, and it continues year-in and year-out,” he said. “They support the kids, they support me, they allow me to take the kids out of school during the day and do this catering throughout the county, which says a lot. The teachers, because they are losing these kids, they’ve got to make up the work, and they allow that.”
The students cater events throughout the county to help bring money back to the program, as well as conduct staff sales weekly, which typically garner 50 to 70 orders.
“We’re not in it to make money, because we don’t have rent. I don’t pay electricity or insurance. As long as I cover my food costs, keep it sustainable, it’s a win,” Martin said. “The county can only give us so much money, so we have to make sure we utilize what they give us.”
Beginning this summer, students will also start working in their own full-service food truck, funded by a grant from the West Virginia Department of Education.
Martin said the funds will be used to purchase a blank trailer, and students at the Cabell County Career Technology Center will assist in installing the necessary equipment.
“It will be called ‘Knights International Delights,’ and we’re going to focus on food from around the world,” he said. “We’re going to take this downtown. We’re going to set up wherever we’re allowed. We’re going to sell at Marshall University, the factories, fairs in the summer time, and we’re looking to see if we can legally pay the students to work in the trailer. All the money made is going to come back to the program.
“I personally own a food trailer, and I’m trying to put myself out of business,” he continued.
In addition to showing off their skills to the community, the students will also be recognized at the state level when they travel to Charleston for the 2020 Hospitality Cup in March to compete against 13 other West Virginia schools.
Their new competition menu features collaborative items the students decided on with input from chefs at Le Bistro in downtown Huntington.
“They will be judged by chefs in the industry throughout the state, critiquing every move they’re making,” Martin said. “It’s nice to take all these kids with different backgrounds from all over the state, and you bring them together for a couple days and let them showcase their talent. We do a great job, and some of these schools are phenomenal, so it’s a great learning experience.”
And the skills students learn aside from cooking are just as important, Martin said.
Rachel Creget, 18, said the ProStart program has brought her out of her shell over the past year.
“I really enjoy the experience you get from it. It’s a great way to learn how to talk to people you’re going to be selling things to,” she said. “I think that’s very insightful, it’s not something you can just read a textbook and learn.”
Although this school year is Creget’s first in the class, she said she has seen first-hand the dedication Martin puts into the students and their success.
“He puts in a lot of work for this program, so it’s really cool that he has been recognized,” Creget said. “He definitely deserves it.”
Martin will now go on to represent West Virginia in the National ProStart Educator of Excellence in Washington, D.C., this May.