ONA — Cabell Midland High School quite literally turned into a castle this weekend as the Knights hosted their annual Madrigal Dinner, a dinner performance in which the school’s Renaissance-style ensemble sings and performs to a packed house of guests.

Cabell Midland High School Collegium Musicum, under the direction of Ed Harkless, presented the 26th annual Christmas Madrigal Dinner, which started in the opening year of CMHS and has continued ever since.

This year’s story “The King’s Vacation!?” surrounded an absent king, an interloper and other surprises, but only the servants and jester knew the real story.

Members of the class met throughout the summer to work on the original script.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.