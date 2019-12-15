ONA — Cabell Midland High School quite literally turned into a castle this weekend as the Knights hosted their annual Madrigal Dinner, a dinner performance in which the school’s Renaissance-style ensemble sings and performs to a packed house of guests.
Cabell Midland High School Collegium Musicum, under the direction of Ed Harkless, presented the 26th annual Christmas Madrigal Dinner, which started in the opening year of CMHS and has continued ever since.
This year’s story “The King’s Vacation!?” surrounded an absent king, an interloper and other surprises, but only the servants and jester knew the real story.
Members of the class met throughout the summer to work on the original script.