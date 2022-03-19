ONA — Those who are on the Science Olympiad team at Cabell Midland High School have never lost a competition at the state level.
After claiming their fourth consecutive championship, the Knights now have their sights set on even higher goals — a strong showing at the national competition.
“You always get to learn new things when you are competing and studying, and the national events are definitely not the same as the state events so you get to broaden the scope of what you’re learning even farther,” senior Olivia Turman said.
She is just one of the 25-member team that will represent Cabell Midland and West Virginia at the 38th annual Science Olympiad National Tournament, which will be hosted virtually in partnership with Caltech May 9-14.
Cabell Midland Science Olympiad teams have won the state tournament four consecutive years and Huntington High won at the state level two years prior to CMHS’s run, making it the sixth straight year a Cabell County school has won the state event. State winners automatically qualify for the National Tournament, which will host a total of 120 teams from across the United States.
For those who might be unfamiliar with what Science Olympiad is, Cabell Midland coach Brian McNeel likened competition day to a track and field meet.
“There is multiple competitions in a track event, and it’s the same thing with Science Olympiad,” McNeel said. “You have test events. There are also test events with a lab portion. Sometimes you just have a lab, and other times you have to build something and then test it at the competition and beat some kind of target point.”
After each event, points are awarded to teams based on results. The lower the score, the better, McNeel added, comparing it to golf.
Emily Akers said competing in multiple events has grown her knowledge of the subject of science and has helped her connect with others who share her interests.
“I think my favorite part is being able to share a love of science with my friends. It’s something that I really like and something I want to incorporate into a career, and so being able to connect with people who share that same love has been really cool,” said Akers. “I feel like I’ve been able to explore new areas as well as solidify the areas I knew I loved.”
Last year, most of what the Science Olympiad team did was virtual, Eleni Zerie said, and developing chemistry with new teammates this year as things moved back to in person was a challenge at times, but never got in the way of the team’s goal of advancing to the National Tournament.
“We killed it this year at the state competition,” Zerie said. “I’m just excited to challenge myself. We’re all competing in a bunch of different events now, so I’m excited to challenge myself and compete against other people.”
Team members for 2022 include Emily Akers, Sydney Barbour, Abigail Berry, Logan Jordan, Mykenzie Nottingham, Sophia Shiu, Savannah Smith, Lucas Stanley, Olivia Turman, Erin Webb, Abigail Gill, Eleni Zerie, Jacob Hastings, Brenda Karna, Arianna Hale, Joshua Hardesty, Mahir Irtiza, Ash Mills, Xander Opimo, Axel Blom and Tucker Watson.
They are coached by McNeel and Pam Melton.
In the 2021 National Tournament, Cabell Midland finished 57th out of 60 teams in Division C.