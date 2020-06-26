HUNTINGTON — Four hundred fifty-six Cabell Midland High School graduating seniors and hundreds of their friends and family shook Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Friday night with their outdoor 2020 graduation.
Cabell Midland High School Principal Lloyd McGuffin began the ceremony by honoring the entire 2020 class, who he said had made noteworthy accomplishments despite the challenges presented by COVID-19. Among these achievements was receiving a combined amount of $3.8 million of financial aid in scholarships, and having received the highest amount of Marshall University scholarships in state this year.
Other accomplishments singled out during the ceremony included Tyler Hebert being one of eight students in the state to receive a Marshall University Yeager Scholarship; William Turman, Emilie Charles and Megan Skean receiving West Virginia University’s Bucklew Scholarship; Connor Chapman being admitted to the U.S. West Point Military Academy, and Jacob Van Nostrand admittance to the U.S. Naval Academy.
“While all of us are heading in different directions, we all share one common root,” said honor student Megan Skean. “And that is that we all went to Cabell Midland High School. We are all moving from the common halls of Midland into adulthood, and I have no doubt that we all have bright futures. While we didn’t end our senior year under ideal circumstances, I can confidently say that COVID-19 taught our class that there is strength in uncertainty, and that it is important to make memories and enjoy every moment we have.”
Students who spoke alongside Skean included honor student Ramsey Ash, Senior Class President Natalie Eastone, and Student Body President William Turman. Calls to action to stand up for social justice and improve the world, as well as acknowledging the moments of strength found during the COVID-19 pandemic, were common themes.
“Today, in addition to offering congratulations to each and every member of our class, I would like to present a challenge for us moving forward,” said Ash. “The challenge is simply this: Change something about the world for the betterment of mankind. Some would say this is vague and overly ambitious, but I think once we redefine this challenge for ourselves, it becomes quite simple.”
Following the presentations of the students, Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert personally extended a Marshall welcome to the class.
“Tonight we are just about celebrating the victors,” said Gilbert. “You were thrown curveballs, but you learned to keep your eye on the ball and knock it out of the park. A virtual park, remind you, but a park nonetheless.”
Following the congratulatory address by Mary Neely, president of the Cabell County Board of Education, a special guest arrived on the field in the form of Mahala Rose Carr, a student of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. Unable to have her scheduled graduation at the Romney campus, Carr was allowed to walk across the field in a golden graduation cap and gown, escorted by her brother, Allen Carr.
“It was definitely worth the wait,” said Tristan Rhodes, a graduating student who will go on to pursue a degree in safety technology. “I feel that other high schools weren’t able to have the opportunity we were given. This event feels like an achievement in and of itself.”