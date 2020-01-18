ONA — An annual tradition is underway this weekend as the Cabell Midland High School show choirs debut their Winter Wonderland Dinner Theatre at the school in Ona.

The event kicked off Friday with students of Rhythm in Red and The Scarlettes show choirs performing throughout a dinner of chicken and dumplings before Rhythm in Red debuted its 2020 competition show, “Apocalypse.”

Anyone who missed Friday’s performance has two more chances to attend — at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, during which a dinner of pork loin will be served, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, which will feature a dinner of spaghetti.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.

