ONA — Ron Caviani, orchestra and guitar teacher and stagecraft extraordinaire, is retiring after a 40-year teaching career — 25 of which have been spent at Cabell Midland High School.
His dedication was recognized Thursday during his final orchestra concert at Cabell Midland, where students presented him with an award from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice for his excellence as an orchestra teacher.
“My job was easy — teach a 14-year-old to become a proficient instrumentalist, gain confidence and then free their spirit with their instrument and musically bring a smile to themselves and an audience. Then get applause when it’s over,” Caviani shared in the concert’s program. “Thank you for the precious time I’ve had with all of you. My heart is full.”
The moment was marked with a standing ovation from those in attendance.
Prior to Thursday’s concert, Caviani — whose favorite part of teaching is the students who keep him young — shared his final message to them: “I want them to be good human beings — to not be afraid to take a chance. Take a risk, because you never know, it might turn out to be pretty cool. It was for me,” he said. “Solve problems — don’t let them go away. They don’t. You have to fix them. You have to fix everything.”
Caviani grew up in Marquette, Michigan, surrounded by a musical family including his grandfather, who was a pianist for silent films, and his father, who was an arranger and composer.
He said his grandfather and great-uncle bought a store in Michigan; on one side was an Italian restaurant that his grandfather worked at, and on the other side, a music store. They taught music lessons in the back.
He said he fell in love with music because of a radio broadcast that his family frequently played for in the upstairs of a hardware store.
“They never had music in front of them. They would just call up a song and start playing it, and everybody knew it, and everybody just played — it was song after song,” he said. “And that’s when I thought, ‘Yeah, these guys know what they’re doing.’”
Caviani’s first band was called A French Church. His bandmates paid to have a 45 record made of their original song to sell at school.
In college, Caviani’s father tried veering him away from music, leading him to study business and then X-ray technology. When he was drafted for Vietnam, he spent most of his time learning about military electronics, but he also played the blues.
When he was released from the service, he went back to Michigan to play with the jazz band and orchestra, and eventually the Marquette symphony, a jazz quartet, a rock band and a dance band, playing all seven nights a week. He then started touring with a band called Spectrum, and eventually moved to West Virginia and played with City Heat.
Caviani has had an extensive independent music career, even playing for a band that played for Phyllis Diller, and getting into trouble for freestyling at gigs where the music was prewritten. He said he once played for Ben Vareen and played the guitar and bass chords at the same time.
Since he became a teacher, however, Caviani said he has no regrets.
His first teaching job was at Barboursville Middle School, then West, Beverly Hills, Cammack, Huntington and Milton middle schools, and eventually Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools. He also developed the Tri-State Youth Orchestra, which last performed in March 2020.
He said his favorite moment in teaching is when he can see that the students “get it.”
“I like it when (the students) can solve a problem,” he said. “I don’t want kids walking away thinking they’re stupid.”
Caviani’s students will often send him updates when they graduate that are encouraging for him as an educator. He said some have moved on to Michigan and Stanford, the Air Force, and even one who is studying to become a translator of Japanese for the United Nations.
“The orchestra is a phenomenal bunch of kids; they take it to heart,” he said. “There are kids in here that are really shy, and four years in here, they develop into real people that can solve problems and are not afraid to say things and have ideas and bring it to life.”
He said his stagecraft students at Cabell Midland bring their ideas to life every day in the form of castles, a 20-foot dragon, a Western town, a spaceship that beamed up a cow and even a pirate ship that rocked back and forth with wind and explosions in the background.
Under Caviani’s guidance, a class that was once made up of a few “show choir roadies” has now become six classes of 150 students who create these elaborate scenes for the orchestra’s Halloween and themed concerts and theater shows.
“The little kid in the back that’s shy and not saying anything, and by the time they’re a senior, they’re sitting in the front and they’re in charge,” he said. “I try to let them be in charge as much as they can.”
Caviani has developed the equipment for the theater and stagecraft in his time at Cabell Midland, finding grants for power tools, materials, new lighting, sound equipment and even television equipment that allows students to record and archive theater shows with ease.
His hopes for the future is that the school is able to expand the shop and the resources for stagecraft students so they can have more room to keep building their sets.
The set list for Caviani’s final orchestra concert featured songs like “Take Five” by Paul Desmond and “All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles, including some of his own arrangements.