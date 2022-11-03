MILTON — A Cabell Midland High School student died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 64 near Milton on Thursday afternoon.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the student had been in an altercation at school and was being picked up by a parent before school let out for the day. Zerkle said the student originally got in his parent’s vehicle, but then got out and ran across school grounds to the interstate.
Zerkle said the student then jumped a guardrail and ran onto the interstate, where he was struck by a Jeep.
“It’s a tragedy,” Zerkle said.
The condition of the person driving the Jeep was unknown at press time.
Cabell County Schools confirmed at 2:57 p.m. that a Cabell Midland High School student was involved in an accident on Interstate 64 on Thursday.
Although district officials did not confirm the student’s identity or his condition, Jedd Flowers, director of communications for Cabell County Schools, said support staff will be available for students and staff during the day Friday at the high school.
“Our thoughts are with the family and the student’s family as well during this very difficult time,” Flowers added.
The eastbound lanes of traffic along I-64 were closed and traffic was backed up for miles following the accident, which Flowers said delayed some school buses taking students home.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
