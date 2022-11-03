The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MILTON — A Cabell Midland High School student died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 64 near Milton on Thursday afternoon.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the student had been in an altercation at school and was being picked up by a parent before school let out for the day. Zerkle said the student originally got in his parent’s vehicle, but then got out and ran across school grounds to the interstate.

