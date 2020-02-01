ONA — With a hard stance against underage drinking and driving and advanced media tools at their fingertips, six Cabell Midland High School students placed in the statewide West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s seventh annual “NO School Spirits” PSA contest, winning nearly $2,000 for their submissions.
Out of 55 entries from across West Virginia, students Seth Celdran, Isaiah Pierson, Kaden Salmons and Spencer Toy placed third in the state for their video PSA, “Blackout,” and students Bella Hedrick and Ashley McClure placed fourth for their video. Both projects depict the consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol.
“I think a lot of people get involved with the wrong crowd and do the wrong things, so this really shows what could potentially happen when you drink and drive,” Salmons said.
The winning entries will be recognized by the WVABCA in April, and the first-place entry from Mount Hope Christian Academy in Raleigh County will be aired on television and radio stations during prom and graduation season. Pierson said that exposure is a way to localize and bring awareness to the dangers of drunk driving.
“I thought it was cool because we got to do something on a more local level. People know us, so whenever they see us they can actually put themselves in that situation and think, ‘What if this were to happen?’” Pierson said. “It’s just more personal and makes people think.”
Hedrick and McClure’s PSA relied heavily on gaining an emotional response from viewers.
“We went for the ‘make you cry’ route,” Hedrick said.
Chrisa Hayes, journalism teacher at Cabell Midland, said she’s proud of her students’ accomplishments, but isn’t necessarily surprised.
“It’s easy to give them these projects and just know that they’re going to absolutely blow it out of the water,” Hayes said. “Their work ethic, motivation and enthusiasm for this class is unreal. It’s really exciting how far they’ll go, and I know each project they’re going to do better than the one before, so I’ve been really proud of them.”
The money awarded from the contest will be going toward new equipment to start a podcast, Hayes said.
“We took the storage room and made it into a podcast room, and the money is going toward microphones and everything for the podcast,” Hayes said. “We’d like to get more Macs in here, too, so they can do more individual projects, and some nice cameras.”
Funding for the “NO School Spirits” PSA program is provided by State Farm and the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association.