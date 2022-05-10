Ravenswood’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) won first place in the 2022 West Virginia Grasslands Evaluation contest at Jackson’s Mill on April 8, and Cabell Midland FFA teams placed second and third, according to a news release.
The contest is open to all high school-level FFA members or 4-H chapters in the state. Teams typically consist of four but sometimes fewer students. The contest is held each year during the West Virginia Beef Expo at Jackson’s Mill in Lewis County. The winning team will represent West Virginia in the Mid-America Grazing Contest scheduled to take place in Missouri later this year.
The Grassland Evaluation Contest consists of four segments where the participants must evaluate the existing pasture conditions. These segments include grassland conditions, soil interpretation, wildlife habitat and plant identification. Each factor must be considered in evaluating pastures to best utilize the resource and to help make useful management decisions.
Each contestant is also given a scenario that provides a quantity and type of livestock a landowner has and must determine if the forage matches the livestock. If the two do not match, the contestant is required to give recommendations to the landowner to make the operation productive.
“Many of the students that participate in the contest pursue careers in the agriculture field,” said Cabell Midland’s FFA adviser and agriculture teacher, Brian Clagg.
Clagg participated in the contest as a Cabell Midland student and now trains other students to compete. One of Clagg’s former students, NRCS Soil Conservationist and contest committee member Jenna Budd, also competed in the contest as a Cabell Midland FFA student.
“It’s cool that Jenna was my student and is now training others, and I was a student and now training. The cycle continues, and it feels good to know that you might have made a difference in a kid’s life,” said Clagg.
“The things I learned in various FFA contests I use every day at work,” said Budd. “My grass identification skills come from the Grassland Evaluation contest, my background in trees comes from a forestry contest, an entomology contest is how I know my insects, and the land judging contest is why I have my degree and my job at NRCS. It’s gone full circle.”
NRCS Soil Conservationist and the contest’s planning committee lead Katy McBride has been assisting with the contest since 2002.
“The goal of this contest is to teach students an overall awareness of proper grassland management,” said McBride. “Through this contest these kids will gain the skills and resources they’ll need to manage a farm on their own.”
Members of the Ravenswood FFA Team — Garrett DeLong, Gracelyn Fellure, Sam Butcher and Isaac Lane — each received a $500 scholarship.
Members of the Cabell Midland FFA Team 1 — Abigail Black, Kelly Fields, Josie Nance and Macey Norris — each received a $250 scholarship. Members of the Cabell Midland FFA Team 2 are Emma Gue, Apphia Welker and Chloe Irwin. Garrett DeLong of Ravenswood FFA had the highest individual score overall and received a $500 scholarship.
For more information, visit www.wvca.us/education/grassland.