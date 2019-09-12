ONA - The following information was provided by criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court:
VOLUNTEER BANNED: A volunteer assistant for Cabell Midland High School's Marching Knights was banned from the school this week after several students complained he had made multiple comments about a potential mass shooting at the school, according to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff's Office.
The volunteer, an 18-year-old from South Point, Ohio, reportedly made comments to students about the ease of staging a school shooting at Cabell Midland, and that "if there were no horn players around, how easily he could shoot them all with a shotgun," the report reads.
Students also said the volunteer showed them graphic cellphone photos of a murdered woman, likely saved from the internet, "and thought it was awesome," reports state.
School and district administrators were notified by the students, and the volunteer was permanently banned from all school property and events in Cabell County. No criminal charges have been filed.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
Daily incident reports provided for the media by the Huntington Police Department were not updated Wednesday.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Ivin Lanard Gilmore, 20, was incarcerated at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, obstruction, fleeing on foot and destruction of property. Bond was denied.
Keith Eugene Prince, 31, was incarcerated at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him on a capias warrant. Bond was not set.
Kenneth Wayne Querry, 48, was incarcerated at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him on a parole violation. Bond was not set.