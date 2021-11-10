CHARLESTON — A virtual Veterans Day ceremony will be broadcast online and on TV at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
The event will feature messages from West Virginia National Guard Adj. Gen. Bill Crane, West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Secretary Ted Diaz and West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy. The program will also include a performance from the Cabell Midland High School Marching Band and the national anthem performed by the Winfield High School Show Choir.
It will be broadcast on the West Virginia Public Broadcasting channel and livestreamed on Gov. Jim Justice’s social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
The event will pay tribute to the state’s veterans and their families, Justice said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.