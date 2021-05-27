CHARLESTON — Cabell Midland High School students competed with more than 150 students from across the state to win third place in the eighth annual NO School Spirits PSA contest, according to a news release.
This year, the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) received 28 entries from 14 schools.
The WVABCA presented Cabell Midland High School with a check for $1,000 Wednesday morning. The students and faculty leader also received individual certificates of recognition from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, as well as a Brick Outdoor Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker.
The NO School Spirits PSA contest is a prevention and educational program created to address underage drinking. The program is funded by State Farm, National Alcohol Beverage Control Association, Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
“Programs that prevent underage drinking can save lives, and including our youth in this prevention work is important to achieving a meaningful and positive impact,” WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton said.
Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School won the first-place $5,000 prize, and their PSA is currently airing on television and radio stations across the state. Morgantown High School won $2,500 and $750 for second place and fourth place, respectively. Wheeling Park High School won $750 for fifth place. All winning videos may be viewed on the WVABCA’s Facebook page.