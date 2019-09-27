HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners on Thursday agreed to release medical data to a Florida-based claims recovery service in connection with its ongoing lawsuit against manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies involved in the opioid trade.
During a regular meeting Thursday, commissioners heard from Huntington attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr., who represents Cabell County and thousands of municipalities and counties filing similar lawsuits across the country.
Farrell said lawsuits filed by Cuyahoga and Summitt counties in Ohio will be the first to be heard by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster during an Oct. 21 trial in Cleveland. This is referred to as a “bellwether case,” which is a lawsuit to test the impact caused to communities by the opioid drug trade. Cabell County and Huntington, which filed a similar lawsuit, will go to trial after the conclusion of that case, he said.
On Thursday, Farrell presented commissioners a contract agreement with MSP Recovery of Coral Gables, Florida, to handle the county’s medical claims in the lawsuit. Cabell County was previously self-insured before commissioners switched to the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) plan earlier this year.
“What we’ve been attempting to do is lay down the groundwork for all the discovery, documents and information we’re going to need to turn over to the defendants,” Farrell said. “One of those items is the health claims data that the county itself owns from being self-insured for a time.”
Farrell said the contract will allow MSP Recovery to “gain access to the data, collate it, collect and then respond on your behalf when the court orders us to turn it over.”
Commissioners unanimously agreed to turn over the data after learning there would be no upfront costs associated with the contract.
“That will all come out of the lawyers’ side until we get to the end of the case,” Farrell said. “Hopefully we will prevail and win and the court will order costs and fees. So, there’s nothing up front.”
Farrell said Cabell County’s and Huntington’s lawsuits could go to trial in Cleveland as early as summer 2020.
Cabell County and Huntington’s lawsuits allege companies sold more than 86 million doses of opioid pain medication in Cabell County between 2006 and 2014 while the county’s population was about 96,000.
Huntington’s lawsuit was filed in 2017 against the “Big Three” drug distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — and former Dr. Gregory Donald Chaney.
Cabell County’s was originally filed in 2017 against the “Big Three” and H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Co., CVS, Rite Aid, Walmart, Kroger and Walgreens, but an amended complaint was filed in April 2018 when Polster ordered the county be given drug distribution data from the federal government.
The amended complaint added seven manufacturers, as well as companies associated with them, including Purdue Pharma, Actavis, Cephalon, Janssen, Endo, Insys Therapeutics and Mallinckrodt, because of their alleged improper marketing of the opioids they manufactured.
Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sept. 15, meaning it is shielded from next month’s trial in Cleveland. As part of Purdue’s bankruptcy, the company agreed to pay more than $3 billion cash to plaintiffs over seven years.
Some state attorneys general involved in the bankruptcy proceedings have indicated they will not sign onto the settlement so they may raise objections when the company proceeds through bankruptcy court.
Farrell said some attorneys general want to go after money apparently stashed overseas by the Sacklers, the family that owns Purdue Pharma. Farrell said there will be a time when each state, municipality and county involved in the settlement must decide to sign onto the bankruptcy settlement or raise objections.
On Thursday, Polster, the federal judge overseeing the opioid litigation, denied the requests of several drug companies that he remove himself from the case.
Polster said in his order that he has done nothing over the past two years to favor cities and counties seeking money from the pharmaceutical industry to cover their costs of fighting the deadly crisis.
Polster said he has merely acknowledged the massive toll of the opioid crisis and the responsibility, as opposed to the legal liability, of many parties in the epidemic.
“Publicly acknowledging this human toll does not suggest I am biased; it shows that I am human,” he wrote.
Lawyers for drug distributors and pharmacies that sought Polster’s recusal from the case argued in a filing this month that Polster’s “unusual level of commitment” to a settlement in the multidistrict lawsuit that’s drawn intense media attention had tainted his ability to be a neutral decision-maker.
Polster said that he has “simultaneously and vigorously” pursued both the settlement and courtroom tracks.
“Acknowledging the immense scope of the opioid crisis, and calling on all entities who have the power to ameliorate it to join me in doing so without delay, does not reflect any bias or prejudice toward any party to the litigation; and no reasonable observer would so conclude,” he wrote.