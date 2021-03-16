HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education, set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, is expected to announce where the new Davis Creek Elementary School will be built.
Four potential sites were up for consideration, but only one is listed on the meeting agenda for consideration — the site of the former Barboursville Brickyard near Riverview Drive in Barboursville.
When analyzing the complete list of potential properties for the new school, this site was determined to be “most desirable” for building the new school, even with its proximity to nearby Village of Barboursville Elementary.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe is expected to make his recommendation and request authorization to begin the process of acquiring the property.
Davis Creek is the fourth and final site to be selected for a total of four new schools being built or expanded in Cabell County following the approval of an $87 million school construction bond in August 2020.
The bond included funding for a series of projects including three new elementary schools (Milton, Meadows and Davis Creek) and expansion for the Career Technology Center.
In addition, the Cabell County Board of Education will conduct a special meeting prior to its regular meeting Tuesday, March 16, beginning at 4:20 p.m. in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Ave., in Huntington. At this meeting, the board will discuss the proposed levy rates for the 2021-22 school year. The board will not take official action on these rates until April 20.
Both meetings are open to public attendance. To comply with the “Indoor Face Covering Requirement” executive order issued by Gov. Jim Justice, anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Virtual attendance is also available via the Cabell County Schools YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/CabellSchools.