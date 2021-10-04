Enjoy the Tri-State’s trusted news source
FOR FREE September 27 – October 3.


SUBSCRIBE

DOWNLOAD OUR APP

DONATE TO LOCAL JOURNALISM

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools has launched a new mobile application in hopes of increasing communication between the administration and the community.

The mobile app allows users to select what school or district pages to follow, and then consolidates those into one easy-to-use application.

Once site options are selected, users will be able to access the latest news, school announcements, calendars, and menus as well as links to schoology, the Let’s Talk! customer service and engagement platform, the STOP!T bullying reporting program and district and school social media pages.

“The new mobile app is the next step in the evolution of our technology and communication efforts,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “The app is built upon the information found on the district’s recently launched websites, allowing us to share consistent information across both platforms. The app also contains special features you can’t find on the websites such as the ability to receive push notifications and alerts from the district and individual schools.”

The application is available in both Apple and Google Play stores, and can be found by searching “Cabell Schools.”

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.