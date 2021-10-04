HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools has launched a new mobile application in hopes of increasing communication between the administration and the community.
The mobile app allows users to select what school or district pages to follow, and then consolidates those into one easy-to-use application.
Once site options are selected, users will be able to access the latest news, school announcements, calendars, and menus as well as links to schoology, the Let’s Talk! customer service and engagement platform, the STOP!T bullying reporting program and district and school social media pages.
“The new mobile app is the next step in the evolution of our technology and communication efforts,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “The app is built upon the information found on the district’s recently launched websites, allowing us to share consistent information across both platforms. The app also contains special features you can’t find on the websites such as the ability to receive push notifications and alerts from the district and individual schools.”
The application is available in both Apple and Google Play stores, and can be found by searching “Cabell Schools.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.