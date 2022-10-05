The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA — Parents expressed their anger and confusion regarding a lawsuit filed by Cabell County Schools more than two years after a middle school field trip was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the Cabell County Board of Education Sept. 22, is against Eric Morrison and E.T. Advisor Services LLC, who was contracted to make arrangements for students and chaperones from Barboursville and Milton middle schools to travel to Washington, D.C., in the spring of 2020.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

