HAMLIN, W.Va. — In a motion made by Lincoln County President David Bell and approved unanimously, Frank Barnett was named superintendent of Lincoln County Schools.

“We had 11 applicants for the position,” Bell said. “Of those 11, we interviewed eight and out of those eight, six could serve as superintendents anywhere. This board has made a priority in our goals for the school system. Looking around, approximately 20 percent of our kids go to college, another 10 percent go to vocational. That leaves 70 percent graduating without anything. This board made a goal to increase our vocational program. During the course of our search for a superintendent, we think we found a person to help us in our goal. It is for that reason I am going to motion and ask for a second to approve the employment of Frank Barnett, the Vocational CTE Director of Cabell County Schools as our superintendent commencing July 1, 2023.”

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

