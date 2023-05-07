HAMLIN, W.Va. — In a motion made by Lincoln County President David Bell and approved unanimously, Frank Barnett was named superintendent of Lincoln County Schools.
“We had 11 applicants for the position,” Bell said. “Of those 11, we interviewed eight and out of those eight, six could serve as superintendents anywhere. This board has made a priority in our goals for the school system. Looking around, approximately 20 percent of our kids go to college, another 10 percent go to vocational. That leaves 70 percent graduating without anything. This board made a goal to increase our vocational program. During the course of our search for a superintendent, we think we found a person to help us in our goal. It is for that reason I am going to motion and ask for a second to approve the employment of Frank Barnett, the Vocational CTE Director of Cabell County Schools as our superintendent commencing July 1, 2023.”
Barnett said he began his career in education in Lincoln County, so he is excited to return and serve the students there.
“I began my career at Hamlin Jr. Sr. High School in 1986 as assistant band director and music teacher,” Barnett said. “I taught band and music until 2000 when I took my first administrative position with Fayette County schools. The middle of my career was spent serving as principal at Guyan Valley High school until the consolidation in 2005, at which time I went to Cabell County. While in Cabell, I presented nationally and at the WVASA conference on school discipline.”
Barnett said his position in Cabell allowed him to build up CTE programs for the area.
“I took the position of director of career technology programs in Cabell County in 2016,” Barnett said. “My responsibilities included CTE programs at Cabell Midland High School, Huntington High School, Cabell County Career Technology Center, Cabell County middle schools and three elementary schools. My charge was to build CTE programs and as a result, CTE offerings have increased drastically.”
Barnett said he wants to take those skills he learned and utilize them to build up CTE opportunities in Lincoln County.
“I wish to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and encouragement as I start this adventure as Superintendent of Lincoln County Schools,” Barnett said. “My goals are to be visible, approachable and available. I want to build CTE programs and reinforce the academic programs for the students of Lincoln County to give them the opportunity to be career and college ready. I believe in board room to classroom accountability. We owe this to the students of Lincoln County. In addition, it is my belief that transparency and honesty can be the only way to operate. As much as possible, I will be in the schools and community. You can’t be an effective leader if you confine yourself to the four walls of your office. I would like to thank the board for their confidence in me and my abilities and can’t wait to get this journey started.”
Barnett is the husband of retired Lincoln County High School English teacher Tammy Igo.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.