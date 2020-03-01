HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Board of Education members will get their first look at official recommendations for the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan (CEFP), which will affect the structure of the district’s schools for the next decade, Tuesday evening at the BOE’s first regular meeting in March.
The process of forming the proposal began in September and was developed by the CEFP Steering Committee made up of county stakeholders, as well as feedback from several community meetings in which attendees filled out surveys based on various scenarios.
Although no official action will be taken this week, the board may vote on the proposal during its next meeting March 17.
The board will also recognize a Huntington High School counselor honored by the 2019-20 College Board Counselor Recognition Program, as well as Rhonda McCoy, director of food services for the county, who was a part of the city of Huntington’s application to the West Virginia Healthy People Healthy Places Program.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central Huntington office, 2850 5th Ave. Meetings are open to the public.