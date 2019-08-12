Cabell County Schools has announced orientations. The first day of school for most students is Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Elementary Schools
Altizer - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Central City - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Cox Landing - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Culloden - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Davis Creek - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Explorer Academy - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Guyandotte - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Highlawn - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Hite Saunders - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Martha - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Meadows - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Milton - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Milton Pre-K - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Nichols - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Ona - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Salt Rock - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Southside - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Spring Hill - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Village of Barboursville Tuesday, Aug. 13, 5 to 8 p.m. at Barboursville Park
Middle Schools
Huntington East
n 6th grade orientation Thursday, Aug. 8, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
n 7th and 8th grade orientation Thursday, Aug. 22, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Barboursville Middle School
n 6th grade orientation Thursday, Aug. 8, 6 p.m.
n 7th and 8th grade orientation Monday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m.
Huntington Middle School
n 6th grade orientation Thursday, Aug. 8, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
n Teacher Meet and Greet at Central City, Monday, Aug. 12, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
n Teacher Meet and Greet at AD Lewis Community Center, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
n 7th and 8th grade orientation Tuesday, Aug. 27, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Crossroads Academy (Former Alternative School) Open House Tuesday, Aug. 20, 3 to 5 p.m.
Milton Middle School
n 6th grade orientation - Thursday, Aug. 8, 6 p.m.
n 7th and 8th grade orientation Thursday, Aug. 22, 6 p.m.
High Schools
Huntington High
n Orientation - Monday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cabell County Career Technology Center Orientation Monday, Aug. 12, 4 to 6 p.m.
Cabell Midland High
Open House - Monday, Aug. 12, 5 to 7 p.m.
Freshman Orientation - Tuesday August 6, 5 to 7 p.m.