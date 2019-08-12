Cabell County Schools has announced orientations. The first day of school for most students is Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Elementary Schools

Altizer - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Central City - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Cox Landing - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Culloden - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Davis Creek - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Explorer Academy - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Guyandotte - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Highlawn - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Hite Saunders - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Martha - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Meadows - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Milton - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Milton Pre-K - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Nichols - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Ona - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Salt Rock - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Southside - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Spring Hill - Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Village of Barboursville Tuesday, Aug. 13, 5 to 8 p.m. at Barboursville Park

Middle Schools

Huntington East

n 6th grade orientation Thursday, Aug. 8, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

n 7th and 8th grade orientation Thursday, Aug. 22, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Barboursville Middle School

n 6th grade orientation Thursday, Aug. 8, 6 p.m.

n 7th and 8th grade orientation Monday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m.

Huntington Middle School

n 6th grade orientation Thursday, Aug. 8, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

n Teacher Meet and Greet at Central City, Monday, Aug. 12, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

n Teacher Meet and Greet at AD Lewis Community Center, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

n 7th and 8th grade orientation Tuesday, Aug. 27, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Crossroads Academy (Former Alternative School) Open House Tuesday, Aug. 20, 3 to 5 p.m.

Milton Middle School

n 6th grade orientation - Thursday, Aug. 8, 6 p.m.

n 7th and 8th grade orientation Thursday, Aug. 22, 6 p.m.

High Schools

Huntington High

n Orientation - Monday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cabell County Career Technology Center Orientation Monday, Aug. 12, 4 to 6 p.m.

Cabell Midland High

Open House - Monday, Aug. 12, 5 to 7 p.m.

Freshman Orientation - Tuesday August 6, 5 to 7 p.m.

