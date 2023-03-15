The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools celebrated Pi Day in various ways Tuesday, with some schools hosting math game nights, pie-eating contests and even throwing pies at teachers.

Pi Day, an annual celebration of the mathematical symbol, takes place on March 14 each year to represent the 3.14 that begins the endless figure that is pi.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

