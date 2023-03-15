Six-year-old Waylon Cottrell, right, and 5-year-old Xzander Preston work on a dot and circle assignment as Cox Landing Elementary hosts a family engagement night celebrating Pi Day on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Lesage.
Six-year-old Waylon Cottrell, right, and 5-year-old Xzander Preston work on a dot and circle assignment as Cox Landing Elementary hosts a family engagement night celebrating Pi Day on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Lesage.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools celebrated Pi Day in various ways Tuesday, with some schools hosting math game nights, pie-eating contests and even throwing pies at teachers.
Pi Day, an annual celebration of the mathematical symbol, takes place on March 14 each year to represent the 3.14 that begins the endless figure that is pi.
Cabell County middle schools celebrated Pi Day by throwing pies at teachers and pie eating contests, and celebrated their successes in completing work one of the district’s programs, Mathia.
“The students like doing it because it’s fun and they think their teachers are being a good sport and having fun with it,” said math interventionist Stacey Ellis.
“So I just think it encourages them. And once they see it — like this is new to our sixth graders and they have never seen it before, but our seventh and eighth graders saw it last year — but they see it and it’s kind of like an encouragement and they have fun with it.”
Milton Middle School had the highest average of completion for Mathia at 79%, so in addition to throwing pies at their own teachers, Superintendent Ryan Saxe was also pied.
Saxe said he was happy to be part of the celebration because not only does it encourage students and maybe help them view math as fun, but it also gives staff a chance to have fun with their school community.
“I think that it’s really important that we as educators not take ourselves too seriously and we allow ourselves to be a part of the fun that the students have,” Saxe said.
Saxe also said even if the students do not find math fun, they can be rewarded for learning math and working hard in the classroom through celebrations like Pi Day and by watching their teachers and administrators get pied in the face.
This is the second year Milton Middle has had the highest average of Mathia completed.
Saxe was pied by student London Gore, and Milton Middle Principal Curt Mann was pied by Hayes Stafford.
Students also competed in a pie-eating contest with last year’s pie-eating champion, technology integration specialist Bill Richards. While it was a close race, Tristan Bentley defeated Richards and claimed the pie-eating title.
At Cox Landing Elementary School, students and their families were invited to a math game night Tuesday evening leading up to eating pizza pies. Families could make their way out of a math-themed escape room, build pizzas with equations, exercise and more with the math-related games.
Jonathan Campbell said as the new principal, it was his first time experiencing Pi Day at Cox Landing and he was excited to welcome the students and parents in for a fun engagement experience.
Campbell said having the game night gave some parents who may not normally be able to attend school functions during the day a chance to not only participate with their children but also experience the school staff in a fun way.
“This is a great opportunity for them to come in, be with their kids in a fun environment in the evening, be with our teachers, be with our staff and just experience each other kind of in a new light other than just sitting in the classroom,” he said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.