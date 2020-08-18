HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools leaders will take one week to reconsider a color-coded re-entry plan presented by the West Virginia Department of Education and Gov. Jim Justice that was adopted by the district Friday.
The plan released by the state differed from that originally approved by Cabell County Board of Education members in July, which offered a phased re-entry depending on the severity of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Phase 1 means all students would return to school Sept. 8 in a virtual classroom, Phase 2 would send students who selected the five-day or blended model back to school in a two-day rotation, and Phase 3 would see all students learning via their preferred option.
The new guidelines essentially remove Phase 2 from the plan, prompting backlash from families and teachers and creating an “all or nothing” scenario.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said during Tuesday’s board meeting that he was prompted to enact the state’s guidelines, which would not send students to a virtual option unless the county reaches a “Code Red,” after receiving mixed feedback about the phased entry plan and consulting with his administrative team.
“I had developed the thought that there was confusion around our phased entry plan. The Phase 2, that blended option, I didn’t understand that it was as desirable for some as I thought,” Saxe said. “Ultimately, I decided that this would be how the color code system would need to evolve.”
The board renewed a resolution last month granting Saxe permission to make COVID-19-related decisions without the board’s approval due to the erratic nature of the virus.
In hindsight, Saxe said, he could have consulted board members and other stakeholders in the decision as had been done when adopting the phased re-entry system.
“I could have done it differently where I would have brought that plan to (the board) to review that modification to get your input and your blessing, as well as to make sure we were, like we also try to do, engaging all of our stakeholders,” he said. “So I think that’s exactly what we need to do.”
Saxe will meet with the board again at 5 p.m. Aug. 25 to discuss and potentially approve a changed plan.
The district will also work in the days leading up to the meeting to ensure the new guidelines are in line with guidance from the local health department.
“We have the flexibility at our school district to be able to make some changes, so I would like to be able to further vet that and bring that information back to the board,” Saxe said.
People stood outside the county’s central office during the meeting in protest of the color-coded system, and concerned parents and staff voiced their concerns during the delegations portion of the evening.
“We used to have a Phase 2, and it’s gone,” Grace Gooding, a Cabell County substitute teacher, said. “There are too many bodies in the classroom. When you add in airborne spread, it’s just getting worse and worse. Everyone thought we wouldn’t go back until it’s safe because we had this Phase 2, then Friday happened.”
Vera Miller, president of the Cabell County Education Association, said the district has the opportunity to make the safest decision for the county’s teachers and students despite the release of state guidelines.
“Everyone in here has worked tirelessly, and their heart is in the right place, but when you make projection, you’re really just making a hypothesis,” Miller said. “Let them play politics. Let’s do the right thing here. Let’s take care of our children, and let’s do the right thing.”
Cabell County’s current back-to-school plan can be found at www.cabellschools.com.