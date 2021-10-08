Jennifer York, secretary of service personnel with Cabell County Schools, right, helps Toni Chirico, of Huntington, fill out paperwork during the Cabell County Schools job fair on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
Shellie Adams, executive secretary of service personnel, helps job seekers file their paperwork during the Cabell County Schools job fair on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
HUNTINGTON — School officials are hoping a recent job fair hosted by the district sparks interest in working for a school system facing a worker shortage in multiple areas.
Cabell County Schools put on a job fair Friday in the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall to provide information on a variety of job openings, from cooks to bus drivers and — of course — teaching positions.
“We are one of the largest employers in Cabell County with over 2,000 employees, and our traditional ways of recruiting people to come work for our school district have really been limited to just putting jobs on our website and in looking at new strategies to recruit highly skilled individuals to come and help our school district,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said.
Administrators found themselves in a unique position this year after using federal relief funds to create 160 positions in the district, yet are still facing a shortage of workers.
“The hope is that this job fair helps recruit talent that is interested in becoming a part of the solution and enriching the lives of our students in the jobs that they do,” said Saxe.
Individuals could inquire about job opportunities but could also submit an application on the spot if they so desired.
Saxe said he and others were pleased with the turnout Friday.
“There’s been a steady flow of individuals that have been coming to the door to inquire and apply for some of those positions,” Saxe said. “We’ve had a wonderful response, and I really think that people see our school district as a successful school district and they want to be a part of that success.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
