HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools will no longer be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines at school clinics after those who previously received the first dose receive their second.
During a recent meeting of the Cabell County Board of Education, Superintendent Ryan Saxe reported that the district had been informed that no additional doses of the vaccine would be sent to the school system for distribution after a shift in the plan at the state level.
“It is disappointing that we will not be receiving any more vaccines to administer to our employees, but we do encourage any employee that wants a vaccine to register through the state system so they can get that vaccine,” Saxe said.
Approximately 1,000 school employees received the initial dose of the vaccine during clinics hosted by schools across the county in early January, and while those who received that first dose are guaranteed the second, no additional employees will be able to receive the vaccine through the school system.
Board member Alyssa Bond stressed that this decision was not made by the school board or any county administrator, but rather a directive they must follow.
“I don’t want anyone to think that we have opted out of something,” Bond said. “We very much want to get our employees vaccinated so we can get our students back in school. When the state changes things like that, we have to follow.”
She urged all employees and other community members to register on the state’s website.
Meanwhile, those employees who did receive their first vaccine at one of two clinics hosted by the district are set to receive their second dose this week and next.
“The people receiving the second dose this week received their first shot on Jan. 7. Next week, the ones that received the first dose on Jan. 14 will be able to receive their second dose,” Assistant Superintendent Tim Hardesty said.
In a news conference last week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said school employees are still being prioritized on the state registry. But he said the 50-and-older school employees, who began receiving vaccinations Jan. 7 and are getting their second shots, were “super-prioritized.”