HUNTINGTON — The weather wouldn't allow it earlier in the week, but on Thursday morning many schools in Cabell County resumed normal operations, welcoming all students and staff back into the building for the first time in nearly a year.
It marked the first time since March 13, 2020, that the entire student population at each school was allowed in the building at the same time due to coronavirus protocols and guidelines. Since that time, students had either been learning remotely, enrolled in virtual school or attending in groups on two- or three-day blended models.
The Cabell County Board of Education voted last week to resume five-day-a-week, in-person instruction after examining data related to case numbers across the district and what percentage of full-time employees had received one or both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
The lone exception in the county was Davis Creek Elementary School, which is still being cleaned and repaired after six classrooms on the ground level flooded at the beginning of the week. The school will remain closed and those students will continue remote learning for an indefinite period of time.