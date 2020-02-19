HUNTINGTON — Cabell County teachers, students, parents and other stakeholders have the opportunity to share their feedback on the highs and lows of the school district through an online survey until Sunday, Feb. 23, Superintendent Ryan Saxe shared with Board of Education members Tuesday evening at their regularly scheduled board meeting.
The survey, which can be found online at www.cabellschools.com, is designed to assess the success of current practices as well as gauge future priorities.
“I invite everyone to complete the survey,” Saxe said. “We’re asking for responses from all our stakeholders and their feedback on things they feel we are doing well, but also areas where they think we could focus some attention.”
In terms of voting, board members approved 19 policy changes, the majority of which were standard compliance updates.
The board also approved a change order with Hayslett Construction to provide all labor, materials and equipment for the addition of a shot-put facility to Milton Middle School’s sports complex.
Other renovations include a new football field, bleachers, ADA-compliant wheelchair ramp and more, but some projects, like the bleachers, are on hold due to inclement weather.
Five Cabell County students — Madison Shuler and Noah M. Zeigler of Huntington High School, Barboursville Middle students Athena Teasley and Harper Armentrout, and Addison Dean of Southside Elementary — were recognized at the meeting for their first-place winnings in the fourth annual Black History Month Poster Competition sponsored by the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum.
Cabell Midland High School journalism students were also honored for placing in the statewide annual “NO School Spirits PSA Contest.”
Seth Celdran, Isaiah Pierson, Kaden Salmons and Spencer Toy took third place for their video, while Bella Hedrick and Ashley McClure took fourth place with their project.
One Huntington High School student was also recognized for completing the basic emergency medical technician course at Cabell County EMS. Matthew Abbess, a senior, is now certified in the state and nationally and can begin working as an EMT.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central Huntington office, 2850 5th Ave. Meetings are open to the public.