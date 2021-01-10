HUNTINGTON — The end goal is to see students in classrooms across Cabell County five days a week, but it will come with challenges.
The Cabell County Board of Education is continuing to develop a plan that could send students back to school for in-person instruction five days a week as soon as Jan. 20, but no decision has been made or vote taken. Students in the county have been attending school on a blended model — a mix of in-person and remote instruction — since the beginning of the year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said district officials will look closely at guidance released by Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Education and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department before a decision is reached.
“We obviously see a sense of urgency to get our kids back in school five days a week. That’s what we are working to achieve,” said Saxe.
The Cabell County Board of Education plans to continue to enforce the following safety guidelines should students return to school:
- Social distancing will be enforced to largest extent possible.
- Desk shields will be provided for classroom and cafeteria use.
- Proper mask wearing should continue for all staff and students.
- Wide availability of hand-washing and sanitizing will be provided.
- Quarantining guidelines will remain the same.
- Those deemed exposed to COVID-19 by certified contact tracers will quarantine for 14 days. Decisions on quarantining will be made in conjunction with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
- Continue universal temperature checks and daily health screenings at the beginning of the school day.
- Increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the school building.
- Employment of rapid contact tracing.
- Eliminating large group gatherings outside of the classroom setting.
Saxe said he realizes social distancing isn’t always possible in the classroom when schools are at full capacity, but points to masks and desk shields as a way to continue to mitigate spread of COVID-19, adding that the county has not seen spread of the virus from teachers to students yet.
“It goes back to social distancing when possible as it relates to cafeterias and other common areas. Our directors met with principals (last week) and began planning for those situations,” Saxe said.
During a public comment period at the most recent board meeting, members of the community and current district employees cited effective social distancing as one of the main reasons the county has seen minimal spread of the virus in schools. They argued that should schools return to full capacity, these measure could not be followed properly and would be largely ineffective.
Board member Rhonda Smalley, a former teacher in the county, expressed her deep concern about safety of employees and questioned how impactful it would be for all employees to at least get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is administered in two doses, before returning to the classroom.
Dr. Andrea Lauffer, the district’s chief health officer, said that while the vaccine has shown some benefits around two weeks after the initial dose, it is most effective after the second dose is received, making it a six-week process from first dose to highest level of immunity.
The current plan, school officials said, is to follow the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) reopening guidelines released Wednesday, which include provisions for five-day-a-week, face-to-face instruction for all students or enrollment into a virtual school option later this month.
No decision has been voted on by the board, and the superintendent hasn’t yet presented his recommendation as the district awaits further information from the WVDE and local health department before making a decision.
Virtual school registration is open through Monday, Jan. 11, for elementary students and Friday, Jan. 15, for middle school and high school students.
Parents of elementary students should register online by following the link at the top of the district’s website, www.cabellschools.com. Parents of middle school and high school students should contact their child’s assigned school counselor to register. Students who failed the first semester are not eligible to participate.