HUNTINGTON — Cabell County middle school science educators were hard at work in classrooms at Huntington Middle School on Friday, even though students were at home — instead, teachers were the ones learning about new technology and curriculum from a NASA representative.
“We’re the kids in the science lab today,” Huntington Middle science teacher Jan Click Maxey said.
Emily Helton, education outreach specialist at NASA’s Katherine Johnson Independent Verification & Validation Facility in Fairmont, West Virginia, traveled to Cabell County to train over 30 teachers on high-end equipment that they have access to — for free — through the facility.
“We are so fortunate to have a National Science Foundation grant that allows us to purchase this kind of equipment and to pay for our salaries to do this,” said Helton, who travels to schools all over the state. “We’re able to purchase equipment that would be inconvenient for schools to house, especially in the case of some of our bigger things, and it would be cost prohibitive for them to have.”
Teachers that sign up for and receive the training will then be entered into a database, with the ability to rent the tools they need to bring the lessons into the classroom.
“Some of these kits would be thousands of dollars to buy for classroom teachers who might just use them for a week out of the year,” Click Maxey said.
On Friday, the group worked on building small hydrogen cars, and Huntington Middle teacher Shannon Phillips said the activity breathed fresh air into the profession.
“It recharges you a little bit, too, because you see that there are these creative things you can do and all of these resources,” Phillips said.
Helton said the Fairmont facility has equipment ranging from an inflatable planetarium, which is one of the program’s most popular, to 3D printers and robotic kits.
“We do a lot of robotics ones, sort of as a gateway to get kids interested in the competitive robotics programs in the state,” Helton said. “I really like coming out to these professional development days because I was a teacher, and sometimes professional development didn’t always fit with what I needed for my classroom, so I know we’re doing really high-quality things for science teachers.”