BLOX Cabell BOE.jpg

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools is seeking input and ideas from the community through interactive Community Dialogue meetings as one aspect in the development of a Comprehensive Education Facilities Plan.

The public is invited to attend one of two meetings Jan. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cabell Midland High School or 7 to 9 p.m. at Huntington High School.

Participants will have the opportunity to give their feedback on various potential scenarios developed by the CEFP Steering Committee, administration and Cooperative Strategies, a planning firm.

These scenarios were developed through data collected by a state-provided facility condition report, which helped determine building candidacies for replacement, renovation or modernization, as well as district programming, transportation, demographic and enrollment data to develop a plan for the use of county facilities.

The team will consider the community feedback and technical data to help finalize the CEFP, which will be completed by spring 2020, according to a news release.

Updates regarding the plan’s development can be found on the Cabell County Schools website under the “About” tab.

