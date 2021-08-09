The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — After a delay, Cabell County seniors once again have some assistance in purchasing local farm fresh foods at local markets.

The Cabell County Community Services Organization partnered with the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District on Monday to distribute the Senior Farmers Market Program vouchers from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture at Harris Riverfront Park. The drive-thru location was chosen in anticipation of long lines for the popular program.

The vouchers, worth $30, can be exchanged for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from participating farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.

In Cabell County, the vouchers are accepted at The Wild Ramp in Old Central City in Huntington and the Barboursville Farmers Market.

Three hundred vouchers were given out Monday, and CCCSO still has more. Additional distribution locations will be announced.

The program was delayed this year due to a lack of a banking contract.

