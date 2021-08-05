HUNTINGTON — A man has been sentenced to serve more than 150 years in prison after he was convicted of raping a teen in Huntington.
According to Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard, Kenneth Nelson, 47, was convicted by a jury on nine counts each of second-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a person in possession of trust.
He was sentenced July 26 to serve a total of 180 to 405 years in prison as a result of the conviction.
Nelson was arrested in December 2017 after a female juvenile accused him of sexually assaulting and abusing her twice, once in the 800 block of Marcum Terrace in December 2016 and once in the 1000 block of 26th Street in September 2017. The juvenile was 16 at the time of the arrest and was alone in Nelson’s care when the alleged abuse occurred.
He is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
In an unrelated case, Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell sentenced Marshall W. Adkins, 51, of Huntington, to serve a two- to five-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to third-offense DUI. At the time of his arrest, Adkins had a .381 blood-alcohol content level.
Farrell also sentenced Shawn W. Edwards, 47, of Culloden, to serve four to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl. The offenses occurred in December 2019 and August 2020.
An official with Farrell’s court said Edwards has been arrested 34 times and had parole revoked twice.
