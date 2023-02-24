The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle speaks during a news conference Sept. 7, 2022, outside the Sidney L. Christie Federal Building in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Nearly two months after the death of a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty deputy on Dec. 30, 2022, the issue of dash cameras for county law enforcement vehicles was brought up during Thursday’s meeting of the Cabell County Commission.

“I feel like it’s 2023 and dash cams are a common-sense thing that every police cruiser should have,” Josh Keck, of Huntington, said during the citizen’s speaking portion of the meeting. “You would have a record of every cruiser on or off duty because the camera would come on when the vehicle is turned on. I don’t know why you don’t have them.”

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

