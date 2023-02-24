HUNTINGTON — Nearly two months after the death of a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty deputy on Dec. 30, 2022, the issue of dash cameras for county law enforcement vehicles was brought up during Thursday’s meeting of the Cabell County Commission.
“I feel like it’s 2023 and dash cams are a common-sense thing that every police cruiser should have,” Josh Keck, of Huntington, said during the citizen’s speaking portion of the meeting. “You would have a record of every cruiser on or off duty because the camera would come on when the vehicle is turned on. I don’t know why you don’t have them.”
After Keck spoke, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle told commissioners he has been researching the costs.
“We’ve looked at these for a long time. They’re not inexpensive,” Zerkle said. “We just got the latest quote. It’s about $400,000 for 25 dash cameras and 24 body cams.”
Zerkle said there also are costs for maintaining the recordings.
“The storage alone is close to $80,000,” he said. “The other issue is the recordings can’t be destroyed and must be maintained for at least four years.”
Zerkle said the county is in the process of writing both state and federal grants seeking help.
“We are asking senators Manchin, Capito and others if they can help us with the initiative,” he said.
Zerkle said his office and the commission are on the same page, but the issue is funding.
“It’s agency by agency, depending on funding,” he said.
He said he believed many counties are facing the same funding challenges as Cabell County and said without some kind of state or federal grant, it’s nearly impossible for a county to find the funds.
The Huntington Police Department has been using dash cameras since September 2014. In August 2020, the city approved the purchase of body cameras for police officers.
The West Virginia State Police, who are investigating the girl’s death, also use both body and dash cameras. In 2020, the West Virginia Parkways Authority agreed to purchase the equipment for use by troopers who are assigned to Turnpike duties.
Commission President Kelli Sobonya thanked the sheriff for his efforts.
“Sheriff Zerkle took the initiative last month to let the commissioners know individually and in a public meeting that he is researching the cost of dash cams and body cams and looking at potential funding sources, such as grants, so that if a decision is made in the future, we will have the necessary information at hand,” she said.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
