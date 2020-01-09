HUNTINGTON — The first-place artwork from this year’s Cabell County Reading Council’s Young Illustrator Contest is now on display at the Huntington Museum of Art, giving kids a chance to showcase their work outside of classroom walls.
The annual contest kicked off in mid-September and was open to students of all grade levels in Cabell County.
Contestants chose their favorite books and created original cover designs for the chosen literature; one winner was chosen from each grade level by members of a local church.
“We feel that it’s super important for children to be exposed to literature at all levels,” said Anna Holst, president of the Reading Council. “Art and literature are tied together, and both are ways for children to escape and be exposed to new parts of the world that may not be available in their communities.”
Holst said the contest also helps recognize students who oftentimes may be overlooked.
“It’s a big deal for kids,” Holst said. “We honor students in sports and academics, but sometimes art is left out.”
Cindy Dearborn, director of education at the Huntington Museum of Art, said the museum is happy to play a part in giving students the chance to showcase their art.
“The kids work so hard on this project,” Dearborn said. “It opens up creative thinking, and we love being able to host it.”
The display will run through the end of January. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday each week, with free admission every Tuesday.
Dearborn and Holst encouraged the community to visit and check out the students’ work.
“Our ultimate goal is to get books in the hands of kids and inspire them to read,” Holst said, “and we recognize that many times that is reached through art.”