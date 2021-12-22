Greenlee Stratton, left, and Briar Stines play an inflatable ax-throwing game as Culloden Elementary celebrates the last day of school before winter break with a Holiday Hullabaloo on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Culloden.
CULLODEN — Students across Cabell County celebrated the end of the fall semester Wednesday, and for Culloden Elementary School that meant an all-day Christmas party.
Shortly after the students arrived Wednesday, the party started and continued well into the afternoon before students were dismissed for winter break, which begins Thursday and continues through Jan. 5, 2022.
While students are out, employees will report for a half-day of work Thursday before they are allowed off for the holidays and are scheduled to return to work Jan. 3.
