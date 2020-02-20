Several students from across Cabell County recently participated at the County Math Field Day at the Cabell County Transportation Complex.

First-, second- and third-place individual winners will go on to compete at the Regional Math Field Day Competition Friday, Feb. 21, at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College at the Logan Campus. In the event of inclement weather, the make-up date will be Friday, Feb. 28.

Fourth-grade individual winners

First Place: Ronik Arora, St. Joseph Catholic School

Second Place: Vivian Yoost, Southside Elementary School

Third Place: Wyatt Jordan, Culloden Elementary School

Fourth-grade team winners

First Place: Ronik Arora, Maddox Moosavi, Daniel Ogu, St. Joseph Catholic School.

Second Place: Sebastian Young, Vivian Yoost, Addison Smith, Southside Elementary School.

Third Place: Jake Asbury, Wyatt Maynard, Maddox McCray, Nichols Elementary School.

Fifth-grade individual winners

First Place: Thomas Farrell, St. Joseph Catholic School

Second Place: Hardick Arora, St. Joseph Catholic School

Third Place: Garrett Spelock, Meadows Elementary School

Fifth-grade team winners

First Place: Thomas Farrell, Liam McClure, Hardik Arora, St. Joseph Catholic School.

Second Place: Garrett Spelock, Alex Finley, Kaili Anderson, Meadows Elementary School.

Third Place: Charlie O’Keefe, Braxton Hogsett, Colin Bailey, Southside Elementary School.

Sixth-grade individual winners

First Place: Dash Carey-Squire, St. Joseph Catholic School

Second Place: John Boylin, Huntington Middle School

Third Place: Ryan Arora, St. Joseph Catholic School

Sixth-grade team winners

First Place: Rian Arora, Dash Carey-Squire, Kethan Neginhal, St. Joseph Catholic School

Second Place: John Boylin, Hezekiah Riazi, Maya Beatty, Huntington Middle School

Third Place: Kanon Dillion, Zeek Skeens, Lexi Baisden, Barboursville Middle School

Seventh-grade individual winners

First Place: Marcus Blanks, Barboursville Middle School

Second Place: Mason Daily, Milton Middle School

Third Place: Eliott James, Huntington East Middle School

Seventh-grade team winners

First Place: Joseph Farrell, Elijah Lancaster, Keon McClure, St. Joseph Catholic School.

Second Place: Mason Dailey, Sarah Holton, Eli Yankey, Milton Middle School.

Third Place: Marcus Blanks, Milla Werthammer, Colt Smith, Barboursville Middle School.

Eighth-grade individual winners

First Place: Pati Robertson, Barboursville Middle School

Second Place: Luke Huh, Barboursville Middle School

Third Place: Adhisht Reddy, St. Joseph Catholic School

Eighth-grade team winners

First Place: Pati Robertson, Luke Huh, Landon Kent, Barboursville Middle School.

Second Place: Josh Hardesty, Cameron Rivest, Trace LeRose, Milton Middle School.

Third Place: Adhisht Reddy, Christie Saunders, CJ Williams, St. Joseph Catholic School.

Ninth-grade individual awards

First Place: Alexandra Biddle, Huntington High School

Second Place: Jackson Stewart, Cabell Midland High School

Third Place: Ethan Lovejoy, Huntington High School

Alternate: Patrick Clouse, Huntington High School

Ninth-grade team awards

First Place: Alexandra Biddle, Patrick Clouse, Ethan Lovejoy, Huntington High School Team 1.

Second Place: Blake Fry, Jackson Stewart, Mackenzie Tickle, Cabell Midland High School Team 2.

Third Place: Nic Frazier, Reagan Haughey, Chloe Lee, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School Team 1.

10th through 12fth-grade individual awards

First Place: Rachael Bare, Huntington High School

Second Place: Grant Mullins, Cabell Midland High School

Third Place: Mark Tabor, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School

Fourth Place: Smara Sigdel, Huntington High School

Fifth Place: Xin Gao, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School

Sixth Place: Colin Tipton, Cabell Midland High School

Seventh Place: James White, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School

Eighth Place: Henry Sheils, Huntington High School

Ninth Place: Brooke Blom, Cabell Midland High School

Tenth Place: Claire Burbery, Huntington High School

First Alternate: Jack McKinney, Cabell Midland High School

Second Alternate: Cady Butcher, Huntington High School

10th through 12th-grade team awards

First Place: Katelyn Aluise, Doria Aractingi, Federico Bandello, Rachael Bare, Claire Burbery, Peter Burbery, Cady Butcher, Sunjit Neginhal, Henry Sheils, Smara Sigdel, Huntington High School.

Second Place: Ramsey Ash, Brooke Blom, Chloe Davis, Adley Fry, Zach Hutchinson, Jack McKinney, Grant Mullins, Jada Mullins, Jillian Noel, Colin Tipton, Cabell Midland High School.

Third Place: Anne Blatt, Xin Gao, Katy Grimes, Addi Leaberry, Gabe Little, Zeb Pinson, Samantha Richbart, Mark Tabor, Deuce Vance, James White, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School.

Sheetz and Texas Roadhouse sponsored the event.

