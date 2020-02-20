Several students from across Cabell County recently participated at the County Math Field Day at the Cabell County Transportation Complex.
First-, second- and third-place individual winners will go on to compete at the Regional Math Field Day Competition Friday, Feb. 21, at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College at the Logan Campus. In the event of inclement weather, the make-up date will be Friday, Feb. 28.
Fourth-grade individual winners
First Place: Ronik Arora, St. Joseph Catholic School
Second Place: Vivian Yoost, Southside Elementary School
Third Place: Wyatt Jordan, Culloden Elementary School
Fourth-grade team winners
First Place: Ronik Arora, Maddox Moosavi, Daniel Ogu, St. Joseph Catholic School.
Second Place: Sebastian Young, Vivian Yoost, Addison Smith, Southside Elementary School.
Third Place: Jake Asbury, Wyatt Maynard, Maddox McCray, Nichols Elementary School.
Fifth-grade individual winners
First Place: Thomas Farrell, St. Joseph Catholic School
Second Place: Hardick Arora, St. Joseph Catholic School
Third Place: Garrett Spelock, Meadows Elementary School
Fifth-grade team winners
First Place: Thomas Farrell, Liam McClure, Hardik Arora, St. Joseph Catholic School.
Second Place: Garrett Spelock, Alex Finley, Kaili Anderson, Meadows Elementary School.
Third Place: Charlie O’Keefe, Braxton Hogsett, Colin Bailey, Southside Elementary School.
Sixth-grade individual winners
First Place: Dash Carey-Squire, St. Joseph Catholic School
Second Place: John Boylin, Huntington Middle School
Third Place: Ryan Arora, St. Joseph Catholic School
Sixth-grade team winners
First Place: Rian Arora, Dash Carey-Squire, Kethan Neginhal, St. Joseph Catholic School
Second Place: John Boylin, Hezekiah Riazi, Maya Beatty, Huntington Middle School
Third Place: Kanon Dillion, Zeek Skeens, Lexi Baisden, Barboursville Middle School
Seventh-grade individual winners
First Place: Marcus Blanks, Barboursville Middle School
Second Place: Mason Daily, Milton Middle School
Third Place: Eliott James, Huntington East Middle School
Seventh-grade team winners
First Place: Joseph Farrell, Elijah Lancaster, Keon McClure, St. Joseph Catholic School.
Second Place: Mason Dailey, Sarah Holton, Eli Yankey, Milton Middle School.
Third Place: Marcus Blanks, Milla Werthammer, Colt Smith, Barboursville Middle School.
Eighth-grade individual winners
First Place: Pati Robertson, Barboursville Middle School
Second Place: Luke Huh, Barboursville Middle School
Third Place: Adhisht Reddy, St. Joseph Catholic School
Eighth-grade team winners
First Place: Pati Robertson, Luke Huh, Landon Kent, Barboursville Middle School.
Second Place: Josh Hardesty, Cameron Rivest, Trace LeRose, Milton Middle School.
Third Place: Adhisht Reddy, Christie Saunders, CJ Williams, St. Joseph Catholic School.
Ninth-grade individual awards
First Place: Alexandra Biddle, Huntington High School
Second Place: Jackson Stewart, Cabell Midland High School
Third Place: Ethan Lovejoy, Huntington High School
Alternate: Patrick Clouse, Huntington High School
Ninth-grade team awards
First Place: Alexandra Biddle, Patrick Clouse, Ethan Lovejoy, Huntington High School Team 1.
Second Place: Blake Fry, Jackson Stewart, Mackenzie Tickle, Cabell Midland High School Team 2.
Third Place: Nic Frazier, Reagan Haughey, Chloe Lee, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School Team 1.
10th through 12fth-grade individual awards
First Place: Rachael Bare, Huntington High School
Second Place: Grant Mullins, Cabell Midland High School
Third Place: Mark Tabor, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School
Fourth Place: Smara Sigdel, Huntington High School
Fifth Place: Xin Gao, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School
Sixth Place: Colin Tipton, Cabell Midland High School
Seventh Place: James White, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School
Eighth Place: Henry Sheils, Huntington High School
Ninth Place: Brooke Blom, Cabell Midland High School
Tenth Place: Claire Burbery, Huntington High School
First Alternate: Jack McKinney, Cabell Midland High School
Second Alternate: Cady Butcher, Huntington High School
10th through 12th-grade team awards
First Place: Katelyn Aluise, Doria Aractingi, Federico Bandello, Rachael Bare, Claire Burbery, Peter Burbery, Cady Butcher, Sunjit Neginhal, Henry Sheils, Smara Sigdel, Huntington High School.
Second Place: Ramsey Ash, Brooke Blom, Chloe Davis, Adley Fry, Zach Hutchinson, Jack McKinney, Grant Mullins, Jada Mullins, Jillian Noel, Colin Tipton, Cabell Midland High School.
Third Place: Anne Blatt, Xin Gao, Katy Grimes, Addi Leaberry, Gabe Little, Zeb Pinson, Samantha Richbart, Mark Tabor, Deuce Vance, James White, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School.
Sheetz and Texas Roadhouse sponsored the event.