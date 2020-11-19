HUNTINGTON — Students from Cabell Midland and Huntington high schools made a donation to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington on Wednesday afternoon.
Leo Club President Olivia Turman said many of the club’s members volunteered at the location over the summer and were moved to help further fundraising in order to make a donation, which came in the form of tables.
“I really believe it’s important to do our part and give back to the community that did so much to bring us up. As a Leo Club, we try and work together to give back in as many ways as we possibly can because our community has truly helped to shape us,” Turman said.
The Leo Club is a youth affiliate of the Barboursville Lions Club and participates in many fundraising events and service projects throughout the year. Turman said all the club does falls in line with the goals of Lions Club International to feed the hungry.
“Throughout the year we do a kickball tournament to raise funds for local food pantries, we do Christmas food baskets and volunteer over Thanksgiving at the City Mission, so throughout the year we do several activities and they all lead back to hunger,” said Turman. “Volunteering here really fit into our big goal.”