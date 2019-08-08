HUNTINGTON - Cabell County Schools is reminding students and their parents or guardians that there are state immunization requirements for all students entering the seventh and 12th grades.
Seventh-grade students must have Tdap and MCV4 vaccinations, while 12th-grade students are required to have an up-to-date Tdap and MCV4 series. Any student who does not turn in the updated immunization records by Aug. 28 will be excluded from school.
Pre-K, kindergarten, second-, seventh- and 12th-grade students need to turn in updated Health Check and dental exam forms. These examinations must have occurred within the past year to be considered valid.
Orders for medications, procedures and special diets must be updated at the beginning of each school year using forms available at the school, or online at www.cabellschools.com, under the "Students & Families" tab.