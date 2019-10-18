CHARLESTON — Elementary, middle and high school students from 44 schools, including the Cabell County Career Technology Center, on Thursday participated in the 21st annual Capital City Pumpkin Drop at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
The event, hosted by BridgeValley Community and Technical College, requires students to follow a set of design criteria to build a container that will house a pumpkin that will be dropped from a designated height. Those who created the best pumpkin shelter, as well as those who designed creatively and sustainably, were awarded for their efforts.
For more information, including 2019 winners (which were still being determined as of press time Thursday), visit bridgevalley.edu/capital-city-pumpkin-drop.
— The Herald-Dispatch