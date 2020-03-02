HUNTINGTON — Fifth-grade children from across Cabell County will gather for the 59th Young People’s Concert on Tuesday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
The concert, which begins at 10 a.m., is the result of a long-term partnership between the Marshal University Symphony Orchestra, The Woman’s Club of Huntington, and Cabell County Schools.
“It was and remains our dream and goal to expose students to a live performance of a symphony orchestra,” said Patricia Walker, Young People’s Concert Chairman for The Woman’s Club of Huntington and also a retired Cabell County Schools music educator, in a news release. “The unique and beautiful sound provided by these musicians is something all students should experience. We are proud to be part of this historic program.”
Stephen Lawson, professor of horns and Music Theory, coordinator of Brass Studies and coordinator of Graduate Studies in Music at Marshall University, will conduct.
A guest student soloist will join the orchestra for a special performance.
Ramsey W. Ash, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, achieved the honor by winning the statewide Young People’s Soloist Competition in January.
In addition to Cabell County Schools students, children from Wayne County Schools and other area schools have been invited to attend.
A free, community and family performance of the Young People’s Concert will also be offered at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Smith Music Hall on the Marshall University campus.
An alternate date of Wednesday, March 4, has been established for the student performance should school be cancelled or delayed March 3 due to inclement weather.
For more information, contact Marisa Main, academic specialist for Cabell County Schools, at 304-528-5340, or mmain@k12.wv.us.