HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, to discuss finance, personnel and other items.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe will present his 2022-23 superintendent goals at Tuesday’s meeting.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, to discuss finance, personnel and other items.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe will present his 2022-23 superintendent goals at Tuesday’s meeting.
Saxe’s draft goals focus on achievement and growth; district operations and capital improvement planning; hiring and retention of highly effective employees; and communication and engagement.
Some strategies for achieving his goals include development and enhancement of after-school and summer school programs, periodic school safety audits to ensure safe school protocols are enforced and continued investments in professional learning to improve staff capabilities.
The full list of strategies for each goal and the full meeting agenda can be found on the Cabell County Schools website on the board of education page under “Our District.” The draft also contains how success will be measured for the different goals, such as hiring of new qualified teachers and test scores and reports.
According to the meeting agenda, the board is set to recognize advanced placement (AP) teachers in the county who surpass the West Virginia AP Pass Rate and, some, the global AP pass rate. Seventeen teachers from Huntington High and Cabell Midland High will be recognized.
Cabell County Fair livestock winners and fair queen are also set to be recognized, as well as the Ona Milton Senior League softball team for placing fourth in the Southeast regional Little League Tournament in North Carolina last month.
The board is also set to approve professional and service personnel positions during the meeting effective Wednesday, Aug. 17, the first day of the 2022-23 school year for students.
The Cabell County Board of Education Office is at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.