CHARLESTON — Cabell County’s Teacher of the Year is among five finalists for the prestigious West Virginia Teacher of the Year Award.
The West Virginia Department of Education announced its selected of the finalists during the July meeting of the West Virginia Board of Education. All five serve their counties as the 2020 County Teacher of the Year and include elementary, middle, high school and career technical education educators from across the state.
Meghan Salter, of Martha Elementary School in Cabell County, is the only local educator in the running for this year’s award.
Salter teaches gifted education at Martha.
A National Board Certified Teacher, she is a graduate of Marshall University, where she received both her B.A. in Elementary Education and M.A. in Special Education.
Salter has been incorporating drone technology into her classroom for five years and currently holds a Part 107 Remote Pilot License from the Federal Aviation Administration as was recently recognized by Women and Drones as a “Woman to Watch,” acknowledging women who are driving change and leading the drone industry closer to gender parity.
The other four finalists are Erin Anderson, Tennerton Elementary School, Upshur County; Michael, Knepper, Mussleman High School, Berkeley County; Jessica Markwood, Moorefield High School, Hardy County; and Lisa Smith, Blennerhassett Elementary School, Wood County.
“These five finalists represent the absolute highest standards of educator,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch, in a news release. “Each one of them strives for excellence in themselves and their students and are shining examples of the one caring adult that makes a real difference for a child. It is an honor to recognize them as a part of one of the WVDE’s most esteemed programs.”
The 2021 State Teacher of the Year will be announced this fall during a virtual program, and the winner will represent West Virginia in the National Teacher of the Year Program.