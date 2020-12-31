HUNTINGTON — As the year that we will never forget comes to a close, Cabell County topped 100 COVID-19-related deaths.
A 68-year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman from Cabell County were among the 20 deaths reported in West Virginia on New Year’s Eve. The deaths bring Cabell County’s total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 101; the state, 1,338.
There were 1,974 active cases of the virus in the county as of Thursday.
Statewide, 1,109 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 85,334, and the daily positivity rate was 5.54%.
Other deaths reported Thursday by the state included a 34-year-old man from Wyoming County, 73-year-old man from Logan County, 73-year-old man from Mercer County, 67-year-old man from Wood County, 76-year-old man from Kanawha County, 81-year-old man from Berkeley County, 76-year-old woman from Mercer County, 69-year-old man from Monongalia County, 82-year-old woman from Nicholas County, 89-year-old man from Harrison County 97-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, 94-year-old man from Greenbrier County, 61-year-old woman from Putnam County, 76-year-old man from Ohio County, 70-year-old man from Marion County, 59-year-old man from Wood County, 73-year-old man from Greenbrier County and 94-year-old woman from Hancock County.
There are 24,488 active cases in the state.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (765), Berkeley (6,245), Boone (1,067), Braxton (298), Brooke (1,405), Cabell (5,232), Calhoun (130), Clay (258), Doddridge (245), Fayette (1,711), Gilmer (397), Grant (760), Greenbrier (1,469), Hampshire (988), Hancock (1,837), Hardy (775), Harrison (2,949), Jackson (1,153), Jefferson (2,337), Kanawha (8,582), Lewis (525), Lincoln (741), Logan (1,642), Marion (1,826), Marshall (2,100), Mason (1,031), McDowell (970), Mercer (2,783), Mineral (2,095), Mingo (1,422), Monongalia (5,284), Monroe (646), Morgan (641), Nicholas (654), Ohio (2,484), Pendleton (293), Pleasants (569), Pocahontas (356), Preston (1,649), Putnam (2,953), Raleigh (2,670), Randolph (1,138), Ritchie (345), Roane (306), Summers (439), Taylor (689), Tucker (330), Tyler (357), Upshur (922), Wayne (1,701), Webster (150), Wetzel (689), Wirt (216), Wood (4,933) and Wyoming (1,182).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 91 new cases of COVID-19, representing the county’s highest daily total to date. Health officials in the county reminded residents to “do what you can to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19: Wash your hands, wear a mask, avoid large gatherings, and keep at least 6 feet (of) distance between you and someone who doesn’t live in your immediate household.”
The county has reported a total of 3,734 cases, with 44 deaths. Patients’ ages for the cases confirmed Thursday ranged from 7 to 94.
Statewide, more than 9,600 new cases were reported, for a total of 700,380, and 107 new deaths, for a total of 8,962.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, for a total of 3,143, with patients’ ages ranging from 4 to 90. There was also one new virus-related death reported — an 80-year-old man — for a total of 44.
Updated case information for the state was not released because of the New Year’s Eve holiday.
More than 230,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Thursday, for a total of 19,663,976, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 341,199 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.