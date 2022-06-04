HUNTINGTON — A new interactive park is being built at the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind and is nearly complete after a month of construction.
The park will use different elements that will engage multiple senses including touch, sight, smell and sound. The different areas of the park will offer different smells, colors and music to create a sensory experience for those visiting.
Zach Davis, a spokesperson for the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind and certified vision rehabilitation therapist, said the park is a place where people can enjoy green space but also where people with visual impairments can learn skills like how to navigate a city park that can improve their quality of life.
“There are also projects of planting and potting, a lot of things with hands-on feeling,” Davis said.
The Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind has hosted events during which volunteers have gathered to help build the park. Construction started at the beginning of May.
Saturday, June 11, is the day volunteers plan to put the final touches on the construction of the park. If everything goes according to plan, the park will open that same weekend, Davis said.
When completed, this will be the only park in Huntington specifically designed for those with a visual impairment.
Although the park is designed for people with visual impairments, it is not exclusive. The park and attached event space can be rented for small weddings and other events.
