HUNTINGTON — The process of reviewing unofficial election results began this week.
Cabell County commissioners met Monday to canvass votes cast in the recent West Virginia primary election.
The group met as the local Board of Canvassers, along with the county clerk and a ballot commissioner who observed the process. According to state code, the board must convene at the county courthouse for the canvass on the fifth day following a primary election that is not a weekend day or legal holiday.
The commissioners reviewed absentee ballots that arrived after Election Day and provisional ballots. Some of the reasons ballots that were reviewed included a voter moving to a new address or leaving personal information off the ballot. The board checked the situations against guidelines outlined in the state code.
After the commissioners’ review, 71 ballots were added and 91 were not added.
About two dozen ballots filled out by poll workers on Election Day were recreated so that the votes could be counted without revealing the voters’ choice. The workers voted in the precinct they worked at and not the ones they lived in.
The commission called the Secretary of State’s Office twice for legal questions regarding ballots.
While the commissioners voted on the ballots, poll workers from three precincts counted votes to check for issues with machines or ballots being counted.
In Wayne County, similar practices took place.
The anticipated result of the House of Delegates District 28, a race that saw Mark Ross beating incumbent Josh Booth by just one vote, will stand after canvassing.
The board tallied provisional and any last-minute absentee votes post-dated for Tuesday, May 10, during the meeting Monday and determined Ross will stand as the winner.
The unofficial count not yet certified by the Secretary of State is Ross with 701 votes and incumbent Josh Booth with 692 votes.
All three Wayne County commissioners and County Clerk Rennick Booth, as well as office employees who work closely with election materials, were present for the meeting.
Wayne County News editor Nikki Dotson Merritt contributed to this report.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
