HUNTINGTON — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer members of the Medical Reserve Corps have served our community to ensure that all needs of the community were met. Whether that be COVID-19 testing, vaccine appointment scheduling or vaccine administration, and everything in between, volunteers have made the COVID-19 response efficient and impactful, according to a release from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
More volunteers are needed.
The Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is a nationally recognized volunteer group that is pre-organized to respond to natural and man-made disasters and to provide emergency response for public health. MRC volunteers fill many critical roles during a disaster; from greeting and directing people to registration and triage stations, to helping distribute medicine, food or supplies, to managing traffic flow and parking volume, to answering phones, to making sure people feel comfortable and safe.
“Without help from our local volunteers, it would be difficult to respond to the needs of our community,” said Joe Reckard, Cabell-Huntington Health Department threat preparedness coordinator.
While there are more than 1,000 MRC units in the United States, the local MRC unit is co-sponsored by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Wayne County Health Department.
Both medical and non-medical volunteers are needed. MRC volunteers receive free training on how to support public health and other first responders during a health crisis. Volunteers will be educated on Cabell and Wayne counties’ local emergency and health procedures.
Professional volunteers will be required to provide proof of their credentialing and training expertise. You must be at least 18 years old to volunteer.
For more information, visit wvredi.org and select not registered or email joe.reckard@chhdwv.gov.