HUNTINGTON — Nearly a fourth of registered voters in Cabell County have already cast their votes for the 2020 general election, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
As the 2020 general election nears next week, the county has surpassed early and absentee voting numbers combined from the 2020 primary election and nearly doubled that of the 2016 general election, which hints at a higher voter turnout than the last presidential election.
For the 2020 general election, West Virginia voters have requested 149,115 absentee ballots, with 114,059 being returned as of Monday. An additional 126,147 have cast early votes. There are a total of 1,268,460 voters in the state.
Nearly a fourth of Cabell County’s estimated 56,125 registered voters have already voted. As of Monday, voters in the county have requested 8,763 absentee ballots, with 6,691 — nearly 12% of total registered voters — being returned. An additional 6,085 early votes — about 11% of total voters — have been made.
Previous reports from The Herald-Dispatch indicate for the 2016 general election in Cabell County, 7,134 early ballots were cast and only a “few hundred” absentee ballots were requested. The county had a voter turnout of about 39.3% in that election.
In the 2020 primary election, Cabell County had 57,125 registered voters, with 20,514 — 35.9% — casting votes. Of that, 54.6% — about 11,200 — were absentee votes and 6.5% — about 1,300 — were early votes.
Long lines have plagued early voting sites in the county — at the courthouse, Marshall University’s student center and Milton City Hall — since voting began last week, with sometimes more than 100 people lining up to vote at the county courthouse. County Clerk Phyllis Smith said seeing the turnout was encouraging.
So far for the 2020 general election, 1,943 early votes have been made in Wayne County, with an additional 2,679 voters requesting absentee ballots, 2,068 of which have been returned, nearly half of the voter turnout seen in the primary election.
In the 2020 primary election, 9,005 — about 33.1% of its 27,198 registered voters — cast votes in total. About 4,000 — 45% — of those were absentee ballots and about 500 — 6.2% — were early votes.
Wednesday, Oct. 28, is the last day to request an absentee ballot through local county clerk offices. Early voting ends Saturday, Oct. 31, and the general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.