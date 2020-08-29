HUNTINGTON — A 73-year-old man from Cabell County and a 52-year-old man from Wayne County are among the 10 new COVID-19 deaths announced Saturday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
As of 10 a.m. Saturday, DHHR reports there have been 426,074 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,967 total cases and 212 deaths.
DHHR also confirmed the deaths of a 40-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 70-year-old woman from Taylor County, an 86-year-old man from Logan County, a 77-year-old woman from Grant County, a 42-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old man from Monroe County, a 77-year-old man from Monroe County and an 88-year-old woman from Nicholas County.
“Each death reported is a heartbreaking reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “We extend our sympathies as we mourn this loss to both the families and our state.”
On Friday, the death of a 77-year-old Cabell County man was reported along with other numbers to push West Virginia to more than 200 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Cases per county are: Barbour (33), Berkeley (794), Boone (139), Braxton (9), Brooke (88), Cabell (524), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (6), Fayette (247), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (91), Hancock (121), Hardy (72), Harrison (263), Jackson (200), Jefferson (352), Kanawha (1,363), Lewis (32), Lincoln (113), Logan (476), Marion (216), Marshall (133), Mason (101), McDowell (70), Mercer (290), Mineral (144), Mingo (232), Monongalia (1,093), Monroe (114), Morgan (37), Nicholas (50), Ohio (290), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (42), Preston (139), Putnam (274), Raleigh (346), Randolph (222), Ritchie (5), Roane (26), Summers (19), Taylor (105), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (246), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (305) and Wyoming (66).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 201 active cases Saturday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday. The county has reported a total of 458 cases, with 345 out of isolation.
Statewide, there were 121,340 cases as of 2 p.m. Saturday, with 4,126 deaths.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported seven new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — a 13-year-old boy, 28-year-old man, 51-year-old woman, 55-year-old man, 60-year-old woman, 60-year-old man and 69-year-old woman, all isolating at home. The county has reported a total of 241 cases, with 206 recovered.
Statewide, 825 new cases were reported Saturday, for a total of 47,577. The new cases included 145 children 18 and younger, with 15 of those being 5 years old or younger. There were also three new deaths reported, for a total of 921.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 5,890,532 cases of COVID-19 across the U.S. on Saturday. There have been 181,143 deaths related to the virus.