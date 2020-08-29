CHARLESTON — A 73-year-old man from Cabell County and a 52-year-old man from Wayne County are among the 10 new COVID-19 deaths announced Saturday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
As of 10 a.m. Saturday, DHHR reports there have been 426,074 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,967 total cases and 212 deaths.
DHHR also confirmed the deaths of a 40-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 70-year-old woman from Taylor County, an 86-year-old man from Logan County, a 77-year-old woman from Grant County, a 42-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old man from Monroe County, a 77-year-old man from Monroe County, and an 88-year-old woman from Nicholas County.
“Each death reported is a heartbreaking reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies as we mourn this loss to both the families and our state.”
On Friday, the deaths of a 77-year-old Cabell County man was reported along with other numbers to push West Virginia to more than 200 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (794), Boone (139), Braxton (9), Brooke (88), Cabell (524), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (6), Fayette (247), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (91), Hancock (121), Hardy (72), Harrison (263), Jackson (200), Jefferson (352), Kanawha (1,363), Lewis (32), Lincoln (113), Logan (476), Marion (216), Marshall (133), Mason (101), McDowell (70), Mercer (290), Mineral (144), Mingo (232), Monongalia (1,093), Monroe (114), Morgan (37), Nicholas (50), Ohio (290), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (42), Preston (139), Putnam (274), Raleigh (346), Randolph (222), Ritchie (5), Roane (26), Summers (19), Taylor (105), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (246), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (305), Wyoming (66).
This is a developing story and will be updated.