HUNTINGTON — Hundreds of school employees in Cabell and Wayne counties received the initial dose of the coronavirus vaccine Thursday, and more could be vaccinated as early as next week.
More than 400 school employees in Cabell County received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, accounting for approximately 25% of the district’s full-time employees, school officials said. The vaccine is administered in two doses, given a few weeks apart.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe announced Tuesday that county employees age 50 and older who signed up to receive the vaccine would be able to do so Thursday at a clinic in the Huntington High School gymnasium.
Additional vaccines are expected to be available by next week but an exact number was not made available, but it is expected to be a “very large shipment,” Saxe said during a recent board meeting.
“We don’t know what age groups (will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine) for that, but once we know who is going to be able to get the vaccine next week, we’re going to have a lot better information as to what steps we are taking to be confident our employees and students are as safe as possible when returning to in-person instruction,” Saxe said.
Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander said that county received 180 doses for their first round, beginning with teachers age 50 and older as well, and expected to receive more vaccines within the next couple of weeks, but he was not sure how many vaccines Wayne County would receive.
Alexander said teachers were sent a survey in December asking if they would want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it became available, and those who said they would are being placed on lists to set up vaccination times as doses become available.
He also said those who may have said no in the original survey still have an opportunity to get the coronavirus vaccine.
“We sent an email out earlier this week letting teachers know that if they answered no originally or for some reason they did not respond to the original Department of Education survey, they can still get it if they want to,” Alexander said. “We can get them on the list for upcoming vaccinations, and we just want them to know that anyone that wants the vaccine will be able to get it eventually, hopefully soon.”